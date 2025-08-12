BlueClaws Blanked 4-0 in Series Opener Tuesday at Wilmington

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - Four Wilmington pitchers held the BlueClaws to five hits in a 4-0 Blue Rocks win in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Jersey Shore (24-18) dropped the first game of their series in Wilmington after winning 16 of their first 20 games in the second half.

Peyton Glavine (two innings), Bryan Caceres (three), Yeuris Jimenez (two), and Euri Montero (two) combined to blank Jersey Shore. It was the first meeting between the teams since the BlueClaws took four of six from Wilmington in July.

Wilmington took the lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI double from Armando Cruz off BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton. Elijah Nunez added a three-run double with two outs to put Wilmington up 4-0.

Dutton settled in from there, pitching the BlueClaws through the sixth inning without allowing another run. Titan Kennedy-Hayes and Jose Pena Jr. each threw a scoreless inning in relief for Jersey Shore.

Aroon Escobar had two of the five Jersey Shore hits in the loss.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







