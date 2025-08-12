Double Your Impact: Dash to Match Donated Tickets for Vets & First Responders

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Winston-Salem Dash are calling on the community to come together and say "thank you" to our hometown heroes. For the final home game of the 2025 season on Sunday, September 7, the Dash are giving fans a special opportunity to give back by donating tickets to local veterans, first responders, and their families.

For every $10 donation, one veteran or first responder will receive a ticket to the game. The Dash will match every donation, doubling the number of veterans and first responders who get to enjoy a game at Truist Stadium.

"Giving back to the community is a cornerstone of what we do here at the Dash. This initiative is a way for our community near and far to show appreciation to the men and women who have served us," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "We've seen the impact of this kind of effort through our Opening Day 'Night for Vets' tradition, and we're proud to bring that same energy to the last game of the season."

To help kickstart the campaign, Truist, Flow Automotive, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist have each donated 100 tickets. In addition, the Dash are setting their sights on a big community goal: breaking the all-time attendance record at Truist Stadium by filling the stands with local veterans and first responders. Progress toward this milestone will be tracked and shared publicly each time the campaign hits a new benchmark, giving fans and supporters something exciting to rally behind as September 7 approaches.

The Dash will take on the Greenville Drive at 2:00 pm on September 7 at Truist Stadium. Fans who want to participate can donate tickets here.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.







