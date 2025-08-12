Drive Top Hoppers in Game 1 4-1 Behind Garcia & Arias Homers

August 12, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greenville Drive opened a pivotal six-game set in Greensboro with a 4-1 win Tuesday night, seizing sole possession of second place in the South Division's second-half standings and moving a step closer to securing a postseason berth.

In the South Atlantic League, the regular season is split into two halves. The first-half winners - in the South, that's already been claimed - are joined in the playoffs by the second-half winners from each division. If the first-half champion also wins the second half, the second playoff spot goes to the team with the next-best overall record in that half. With Bowling Green already claiming the first half top spot, Greenville could clinch by either winning the second half outright or finishing second if the Hot Rods take the top spot.

Tuesday's victory, keyed by Franklin Arias' three-run homer in the third inning and Johanfran Garcia's solo blast in the eighth, ensured the Drive (56-53) now stand alone in second place with five games left in the series and 23 games left in the regular season.

Arias swings momentum early

Greensboro (76-32) drew first blood in the second inning when Derek Berg's RBI double plated Ivan Brethowr for a 1-0 lead. But in the top of the third, Greenville turned the game in its favor.

Freili Encarnacion led off with a single, and Will Turner followed with another knock to put two aboard. The Red Sox Top Prospect Arias then jumped on a 1-2 pitch from Grasshoppers starter Peyton Stumbo, sending it over the right-field wall for his sixth home run of the season and a 3-1 Drive lead.

Bullpen locks it down

Left-hander Shane Drohan started for Greenville but lasted only two innings, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts before handing the ball to Austin Ehrlicher (1-0). The rookie right-hander was sharp over 4.2 scoreless innings, scattering two hits, walking four, and striking out three to earn his first High-A win.

Erik Rivera shut the door over the final 2.1 frames, striking out three for his second save. Combined, Greenville's staff held Greensboro to 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 baserunners.

Insurance in the eighth

Greenville's offense was quiet after the third-inning surge, but Garcia added breathing room in the eighth. Facing Inmer Lobo, the catcher launched his sixth homer of the year over the left-field fence to make it 4-1.

Albert Feliz doubled in his pinch-hit appearance in the sixth, and Arias finished the night 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Defensive execution

Greenville's defense was clean, committing no errors and turning a crucial double play in the fifth to erase a bases-loaded threat. The middle infield combo of Arias and Henry Godbout was particularly steady, combining on multiple routine and high-pressure outs.

Series, standings implications

The win gives the Drive sole possession of second place in the second-half South Division race, an important step in their playoff pursuit. Bowling Green remains ahead in the South Division standings, but Greenville gets a critical opening win that helps the Drive gain control of their own destiny going into the last few weeks of the regular season.







