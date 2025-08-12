Hub City Shut out to Start Series in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A change in scenery did not lead to a change in results for the Spartanburgers. After dropping five of six to Jersey Shore, Hub City (22-21, 53-55) fell 3-0 in the series opener Tuesday at Brooklyn (17-26, 63-46).

Brooklyn starter Will Watson tossed four scoreless frames to start. The Spartanburgers got a runner to scoring position in three of those innings, but seven strikeouts from Watson helped avoid any damage.

Hub City's Dylan MacLean (L, 3-1) could not steer clear of damage. Marco Vargas led off the bottom of the first inning with a double. Two groundouts moved him home for the game's first run. Eli Serrano III and Colin Houck started the bottom of the fourth with singles. A sacrifice fly eventually brought Serrano in to double the lead. Brooklyn tacked one more run to the line of MacLean. Nick Roselli doubled in the fifth and advanced to third on a single. Adrian Rodriguez came in from the bullpen and surrendered a sacrifice fly.

Austin Troesser (W, 1-1) pitched the fifth for Brooklyn and did not allow a run. Gregori Louis was given the sixth and seventh on the mound. Hub City's only threat came on a one-out double in the sixth from Gleider Figuereo, one of his three hits on the night. A strikeout and groundout stranded him there.

The Spartanburgers bullpen showed good signs after a rough patch last week. Rodriguez dodged a pair of two-out baserunners in the sixth. Jesus Gamez set down the side in order in the seventh and eighth, but Hub City's offense could not muster a hit against Hunter Hodges (S, 1) in the final two innings.

The 'Burgers' offense tries to change the tides tomorrow against LHP Franklin Gomez (0-1, 2.16 ERA). Hub City counters with RHP Aidan Curry (2-1, 4.04 ERA). First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Brooklyn.







