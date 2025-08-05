Drive Miss Chances, Drop Opener to Emperors 4-3

August 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - A four-run outburst in the fifth inning erased Greenville's early lead and lifted the Rome Emperors to a 4-3 win over the Drive on Tuesday night at Fluor Field, opening the seven-game set with a tight, two-and-a-half-hour duel.

Greenville (51-51) jumped ahead in the fourth with a string of well-timed hits. Franklin Arias drew a leadoff walk, Johanfran Garcia singled, and Yophery Rodriguez broke the scoreless tie with a ground-rule double to right. Antonio Anderson followed with an RBI single, and Freili Encarnacion made it 3-0 with a base hit up the middle. But the inning ended abruptly when Andruw Musett grounded into a double play, and the Drive wouldn't score again.

Rome (42-58) responded immediately in the top of the fifth, capitalizing on shaky command from Greenville reliever Noah Dean. Logan Braunschweig led off with a bunt single, and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Isaiah Drake's RBI groundout got Rome on the board before Mason Guerra tied the game with a two-run single to right. A misplayed ball in the outfield by Nelly Taylor allowed Cooper McMurray to move into scoring position, and Justin Janas' RBI single to the gap in right-center pushed Rome ahead 4-3.

From there, the Emperors' bullpen took over. Rob Griswold bridged the gap with two quick outs in the fifth, and David Rodriguez (1-0) struck out six over three scoreless innings to earn the win. Cory Wall pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

Greenville had its best chance to rally in the eighth when Arias and Taylor opened with singles and eventually worked the bases loaded, but Rodriguez worked out of the jam, striking out Anderson and Encarnacion with the tying run at third.

Braunschweig and Janas each had two hits for Rome, while Guerra drove in a pair. Arias reached base twice for the Drive, and Rodriguez's RBI double was Greenville's lone extra-base hit.

Austin Ehrlicher started for Greenville and threw four shutout innings of one-hit ball, striking out six. Dean (1-6) took the loss, charged with four runs on two hits and three walks in just two-thirds of an inning.

The series continues Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.