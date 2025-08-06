Drive Walk off the Emperors on Taylor's Free Pass 9-8

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - In a wild, back-and-forth affair that stretched over three hours and saw 17 combined runs, 18 hits, 23 walks or hit batters, and five errors, the Greenville Drive (52-51) staged a dramatic ninth-inning rally to walk off the Rome Emperors (42-59), 9-8, on Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

Trailing 8-6 entering the bottom of the ninth, the Drive put together a scrappy, pressure-packed rally capped by Red Sox No. 1 Prospect Franklin Arias' infield RBI single and Red Sox 2nd Round Pick Henry Godbout's bases-loaded walk-off walk. The victory evened the series at one game apiece ahead of Thursday's doubleheader.

Albert Feliz sparked the rally with a leadoff single and advanced to third on a Hudson White double to center with two outs. Fraymi De Leon was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game to load the bases, setting the stage for Arias. The shortstop beat out a deep grounder to short, scoring Feliz to cut the deficit to 8-7.

With the bases still loaded, Godbout worked a patient walk against Rome reliever Justin Long, forcing in the tying run. It was Godbout's third walk of the night and his fifth time reaching base. Hudson White then scampered home on ball four to secure Greenville's sixth walk-off win of the season.

The Drive started strong, taking a 3-1 lead after two innings. Arias, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, led off the game with a single and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk by Antonio Anderson. Godbout singled in the second to score De Leon, who had been hit by a pitch and stolen second.

Greenville's lead held until the sixth inning, when Rome flipped the script with a three-run outburst off starter Manuel Medina. Isaiah Drake ripped a two-run double, and Mason Guerra followed with a solo homer to left, his third of the season, giving Rome a 4-3 lead.

Rome added an unearned run in the seventh when Drake singled home Luis Sanchez, who had reached on a fielding error by Feliz at first base. The Drive responded with three in their half of the seventh to retake a 6-5 lead, aided by a wild pitch, two walks, a hit-by-pitch, and Will Turner's bases-loaded walk.

Just when it looked like Greenville had regained control, the Emperors surged back in the top of the ninth. After a leadoff walk to Sanchez and singles by Jones and Drake, cleanup hitter Justin Janas crushed a three-run double to left-center off reliever Isaac Stebens, giving Rome an 8-6 edge.

But the Drive refused to go quietly.

Feliz, in for Anderson since the sixth inning, notched a leadoff single to start the decisive ninth. After two quick outs, White doubled and De Leon was plunked again, his third HBP of the night, to reload the bases. Arias' hustle single made it 8-7, and Godbout's walk sealed the comeback in front of a jubilant Fluor Field crowd.

The Drive and Emperors return to action Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Fluor Field. Greenville will look to carry the momentum from their thrilling win into the twin bill as they continue to battle for playoff positioning in the South Atlantic League's South Division.







