Kyle Carr Named SAL Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced that Hudson Valley Renegades left-handed pitcher Kyle Carr has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. He becomes the first Renegades player to win a SAL monthly award in 2025, and becomes the sixth player all-time to earn a monthly award.

Carr, 23, was a force on the mound, going 2-0 with a 0.37 ERA in the month in four starts, allowing one run across 24.1 innings. He led the SAL in ERA and was second among MiLB pitchers in ERA for the month, and racked up 26 strikeouts, a 28.3 K% while holding opponents to a .176 batting average against. He only allowed one earned run in the month, coming on a wild pitch in his final start of the month.

"Kyle's progress has been impressive this season," said Renegades pitching coach Demetre Kokoris. "He has elevated his game by sharpening his command and refining his pitch mix. What stands out is how he carries himself - calm and confident between the lines. He sets the tone for us every time he takes the mound."

Carr was drafted in the third round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Palomar College in San Marcos, California. He has spend the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Renegades, and has become the franchise's all-time leader in starts (42), innings pitched (198.0), and strikeouts (175).

One of the highlights of Carr's special month came in game two of a doubleheader on July 2 against Brooklyn, when he threw a seven-inning complete game shutout, the first of its kind by a Renegades pitcher since 2009.

Additionally, two Renegades alumni were also garnered monthly awards from MiLB today, with Spencer Jones (2023) winning International League Player of the Month, and Carlos Lagrange (2025) winning Eastern League Pitcher of the Month.

Carr joins Randy Vasquez (August 2021), Drew Thorpe (June 2023), Ben Shields (June 2024) and Trent Sellers (July 2024) as Renegades pitchers to be named High-A East/SAL Pitcher of the Month.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.