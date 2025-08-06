Renegades Stumble in Loss to Brooklyn

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades made Minor League Baseball history on Wednesday night, becoming the first team to have an original musical performed during the course of a game. They came up short in a 7-4 loss to the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park.

Brooklyn took a 1-0 lead in the second, as Colin Houck hit a solo home run off Hudson Valley starter Brandon Decker, who was making his High-A debut.

The Renegades drew even when Alexander Vargas led off the third inning with a solo home run to the game at one apiece.

Hudson Valley jumped in front 3-1 with two runs in the fourth. Engelth Urena singled and reached second on an error by Troy Schreffler. Three batters later, Josh Moylan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Vargas knocked in Urena with an RBI single, and Moylan later scored from third on a throwing error by Vincent Perozo.

The Cyclones took control of the game with a five-run fifth. After a Perozo single and Schreffler walk, AJ Ewing notched an RBI double to drive in Perozo. Schreffler then scored on a play at the plate, as Boston Baro reached on a fielder's choice and Schreffler beat a throw home from Vargas. Later in the frame, RBI singles from Eli Serrano, Yohairo Cuevas, and Corey Collins made it 6-3 Brooklyn.

In the sixth, Perozo doubled and scored on an RBI single by Baro to extend their lead to 7-3.

Hudson Valley loaded the bases in the eighth, but a deep fly ball by Dillon Lewis was caught in front of the left field wall by Schreffler.

The Renegades brought a run home in the ninth on an RBI groundout by Jackson Castillo, but Hoss Brewer got the final three outs to seal a 7-4 Cyclones win.

Renegades Record:

