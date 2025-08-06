Renegades Game Notes

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (62-38, 24-12) vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (60-43, 14-23)

RHP Brandon Decker (First Start) vs. RHP Will Watson (1-3, 1.99 ERA)

| Game 101 | Home Game 49 | Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Tonight's Theme Game: Renegades Musical

Day of Week Promo: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

'GADES ARE HOT: After a 4-2 win on Tuesday, the Renegades are 20-7 in their last 27 games, sitting at 62-38 overall this season. Hudson Valley was won 14 of their last 16 at home. They finished July 17-5 (.773), the best month for the team since August 1995. The Renegades have secured four straight six-game series victories, including series wins over Brooklyn, Asheville, Rome, and Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following the victory over Brooklyn on Tuesday, Hudson Valley is 24-12 in the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North Division with 30 games remaining. With 18 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won nine, split six, and lost three.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: On Wednesday, Kyle Carr was announced as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. During the month, Carr had a 0.37 ERA, allowing just one run across 24.1 innings. He led the South Atlantic League in ERA during July and was second in MiLB. Opponents hit just .176 against him. The lefty has tossed six-or-more innings seven times this season. Since the beginning of June, his ERA is 1.11 in 57 innings, the fourth-best mark in MiLB. His season ERA mark of 2.30 is the third-best in the South Atlantic League.

ORG STAR: Over his last 16 games, Dillon Lewis has gone 20-for-58 (.345) with 4 2Bs, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs, and a 1.090 OPS. On Tuesday, Lewis homered for the second straight game, his tenth High-A home run this season. Lewis now has 19 home runs this season in the Yankees organization. Among Yankees farmhands, he is now tied for second in home runs. Spencer Jones' 29 homers leads the way in the organization.

SUMMER SLUGGIN': The Renegades have put together quite the power display since the beginning of July, hitting 25 home runs in 27 games. That mark is the most in the South Atlantic League, leading Greensboro's 24 long balls. Seven Renegades have at least two home runs during the stretch, and ten players have at least one homer.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 50 times this season in 100 games. This means that they have done so in 50% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 44-6 when allowing two runs or less, accounting for 71% of their victories and just 16% of their losses.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 10 hits in a 10-1 victory over Wilmington on Sunday. Through their first 98 games, the Renegades have 25 games of 10 or more hits and 16 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 17 times, surpassing their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played earlier this campaign. Last Tuesday, the Renegades tied a season-high with 18 hits.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.74) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.51 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

YOUNG ARRIVALS: On Tuesday, the Renegades welcome three new players, including two 2025 Yankees draft selections making their pro debuts. Yankees third round pick Kaeden Kent makes his pro debut, alongside 10th round selection out of Houston Connor McGinnis. Kent is the son of former All-Star infielder Jeff Kent. Engelth Urena, a 20-year-old catcher, makes his High-A debut after spending the season with Single-A Tampa.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 220-130 this season. They are outscoring opponents 64-26 in the seventh inning and 55-35 in the fifth inning.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 2.02 ERA in 254.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks fourth in MiLB in ERA (1.11). Through 100 games, Hudson Valley starters have 553 punchouts in 504.1 innings, good for a 10 K/9 clip. Those 553 strikeouts are the second-most of any team in MiLB, trailing only Binghamton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 201 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

SEASON TURNAROUND: Josh Moylan has raised his season average from .152 on June 24 to .203 currently, also boosting his OPS from .556 to .663. He has hit home runs in consecutive games, and has also hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. Moylan now has 42 RBIs, the third-most on the team. Since June 17, Moylan has slashed .279/.370/.450 with 19 RBIs and an .820 OPS.

WEEKLY HONORS: Last Monday, José Colmenares earned SAL Player of the Week honors for his performance July 22-27 against Rome. Colmenares is the fourth Renegades to win a weekly award this season. During the week, Colmenares went 7-for-18 (.389) with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.365 OPS. Over his last 11 games, Colmenares is hitting .293 with 10 RBIs and a .931 OPS.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With a Dillon Lewis grand slam in the sixth inning on Sunday at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit six grand slams this year in 99 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).

HIGH-A SUBWAY SERIES: Hudson Valley begins a six-game series on Tuesday with the Brooklyn Cyclones, High-A affiliate of the New York Mets. Of the final 31 games of the season, the Renegades will face the Cyclones 12 times. Brooklyn is the only squad that Hudson Valley will see more than once the rest of the season. The two teams split a six-game series in April at Maimonides Park, before the Renegades took five of six from Brooklyn during Independence Week. Brooklyn won the first half in the SAL North with a 46-20 record.

FAREWELL, MY FRIENDS: With a flurry of action from the New York Yankees during the 2025 Trade Deadline, the Renegades said goodbye to four members of their roster. Pitchers Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz were the first to go, heading to Colorado on July 25. RHP Gage Ziehl was sent to Chicago-AL on Wednesday, and INF Parks Harber was dealt to San Francisco on Thursday night. Former 2025 Renegades INF Roc Riggio and LHP Ben Shields were also on the move at the deadline.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Since July 3, Castillo is slashing .287/.386/.437 with a .823 OPS. He has gone 24-for-83 at the plate, including four doubles, three home runs, and nine RBIs. On Wednesday, Castillo was 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, and a walk. He now has a team-leading 23 multi-hit games in 2025.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.1 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .235 as a team with a .686 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757.

The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 43 contests this season, and are 15-28.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.73 ERA through 100 games, the best mark in High-A and the third-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET) and Pensacola (AA, MIA), who leads the way with a 2.56 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .184 opposing average, while striking out 419 batters in 360 innings. In 20 bullpen innings across the last five games, the unit has allowed two runs on five hits with 25 strikeouts. Geoff Gilbert has lowered his ERA from 5.56 on May 25 to 2.59 currently, having allowed just two run across his last 12 appearances.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.