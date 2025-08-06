Hot Rods Squander Late Lead, Fall to Dash 5-4

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-17, 55-47) lost a three-run lead in the ninth inning, falling 5-4 to the Winston-Salem Dash (15-22, 40-62) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Winston-Salem kicked off the scoring in the top of the first off Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Jacob Burke led off the contest with a single, moved to second on an error and advanced to third on an obstruction call. Burke scored on a Jeral Perez groundout, putting the Dash ahead, 1-0.

The Hot Rods responded in the fifth inning with four unearned runs off Dash reliever Nick Altermatt. Jhon Diaz and Aidan Smith each reached on errors to begin the frame. Four consecutive run-scoring singles from Mac Horvath, Ryan Spikes, Raudelis Martinez and Blake Robertson propelled the Hot Rods to a 4-1 lead.

The Dash rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth off reliever Junior William. Jacob Burke led off the inning with a hit by pitch and moved to second on a Samuel Zavala single. Winston-Salem cut the deficit to 4-3 on back-to-back singles from Perez and Alec Makarewicz. Drake Logan drove in Perez on a fielder's choice, tying the contest at 4-4. Logan scored on a Jackson Appel double, pushing the visitors back in front, 5-4.

Reliever Phil Fox set down the Hot Rods in order in the bottom of the ninth, closing out a 5-4 Winston-Salem victory.

Dash reliever Seth Keener (1-5) earned the win, throwing 2.0 hitless innings while punching out two and walking one. William (4-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits across 1.0 frame. Fox (6) earned the save, pitching a perfect ninth inning.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the third game of a six-game set on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. CT. Bowling Green RHP Garrett Edwards (5-3, 2.89) will face off against Dash RHP Dylan Cumming (2-4, 5.65).

