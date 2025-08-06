Braunschweig Logs First Professional Hits, Emperors Take Tight Opener in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - Staring up at a 3-0 deficit exiting the fourth inning, Rome's offense flared-up in the fifth, seeing all four of their runs cross the plate on three hits and three walks to effectively solidify a series-opening win.

Adam Maier took the ball in game one of seven this week in Greenville with game two of Thursday's double-header being a makeup of a past postponement. His first trip through the Drive order went splendidly, facing the minimum and striking out three. On the other hand, his second trip proved to be more troublesome.

Boston's number one prospect, Franklin Arias, walked to open the bottom of the fourth. From there, four consecutive one-out base hits (Johanfran Garcia, Yophery Rodriguez, Antonio Anderson and Freili Encarnacion) scored three Greenville runs, all charged to Maier.

With Greenville starting pitcher, Austin Ehrlicher, done after four innings, the Emperors, who had amassed just one hit against Ehrlicher, burdened reliever Noah Dean with three baserunners within his first 11 pitches. Logan Braunschweig singled on Dean's first offering in the fifth and Tyler Tolve and Colby Jones both walked on five pitches. After a run-scoring groundout from Isaiah Drake, Mason Guerra and Justin Janas' back-to-back singles liquidated the runners in scoring position and the put the Emperors in front, 4-3.

Following Maier's departure from the game in the fifth, David Rodriguez emerged from the Rome bullpen and flustered Greenville's hitters across the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. A bases loaded, no out quagmire in the eighth looked to be the Drive's opportunity to steal one from the Emperors, but Rodriguez went pop out, strikeout, strikeout to end the frame with the lead still intact.

Braunschweig, in just his third professional game since being taken in the ninth-round of the 2025 Draft, recorded his first career multi-hit effort, something he did 19 times over the course of his 53 starts with UAB this past Spring.

RHP Luke Sinnard (1-2, 4.50) will make his third start since returning from the IL on Wednesday. First pitch from Fluor Field is set for 6:45PM ET.







