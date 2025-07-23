Hudson Valley Rises Above Rome's Game-Tying, Three-Run Eighth Inning

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors in the field

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors in the field(Rome Emperors)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Ahead for the majority of game one, the Renegades weathered a late push from the Emperors and took the series opener, 4-3.

New York's No.18 prospect (MLB Pipeline), Kyle Carr, took elite form on Tuesday, tossing 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, striking out seven Emperors in the process. The left-hander hasn't given up a run since his June 15th start against Greenville and 33.0 scoreless frames have come and gone since. The Renegades are now 5-0 in games started by Carr since the middle of June.

As for Rome, the much-anticipated return to the mound for last year's third-round pick, Luke Sinnard, finally came. Shelved since June 6th, Sinnard worked 3.1 innings (48 pitches) on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on a pair of Hudson Valley hits while striking out five. He's tentatively scheduled to start game six on Sunday as well.

A prime scoring opportunity passed the Emperors by in the second inning after Ambioris Tavarez's leadoff single and Keshawn Ogans' double put two in scoring position for Jake Steels. But Steels' ground ball to short resulted in a 6-3-6-2 double play, catching Ogans in no man's land between third and home after Steels was retired at first.

In the fourth, back-to-back doubles from Hudson Valley's Jose Colmenares and Josh Moylan put two on the board; three Emperors fielding errors aided in the effort for the Renegades that inning.

After the Yankees affiliate added one in the seventh, Rome's offense came to life in the eighth. Lizandro Espinoza led off the inning with a single to right field, Patrick Clohisy walked on five pitches and Will Verdung's third hit of the day drove in the Emperor' first run of the series. Following a pitching change and consequential throwing error, a Jake Steels single to shortstop brought home the tying run.

Four Hudson Valley baserunners (two singles and two walks) were to blame for their run in the eighth. Hueston Morrill then pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his 5th save of 2025. Garrett Baumann (2-6, 4.24) takes the hill in a day game on Wednesday.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.