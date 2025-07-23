Campers See Renegades Topped by Rome

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - In front of a near-capacity Camp Day crowd of 5,223 on Wednesday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park, the Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Rome Emperors 6-1.

Josh Grosz turned in his fifth quality start of the season, allowing three runs across 6.1 innings on five hits while walking three and striking out six. It was the seventh time in 15 starts this season that Grosz (4-8) pitched into the seventh inning, the most on the Renegades staff.

Rome took the lead in the top of the second when Mason Guerra walked, advanced to third on a Justin Janas single and scored on a Jake Steels sacrifice fly. They added another tally in the fourth when Will Verdun singled and scored on a Justin Janas triple to take a 2-0 lead.

Garrett Baumann effectively silenced the Renegades bats across 7.0 shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out six batters without walking a batter.

The Emperors broke the game open in the top of the seventh, when Alen Pineda hit a three-run homer off Tyrone Yulie. Lizandro Espinoza led off the eighth with a solo homer off Yulie to extend the advantage to 6-0. Before Wednesday's game, Yulie had allowed only one home run on the season, and had not allowed two home runs in an outing since July 25, 2023 at Hickory.

The Renegades got their lone run in the bottom of the ninth against J.J. Niekro when Coby Morales drew a one-out walk and scored on a rocket double by Josh Moylan two batters later. However, Niekro closed out the win without further damage.

Moylan finished 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI, extending his on-base streak to 22 straight games, the second-longest streak by a Renegades player in 2025.

The Renegades and Emperors continue their series at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley has not announced a starter yet, while Rome sends with LHP Herick Hernandez (1-4, 4.46) to the slab.

