Winston-Salem Jumps Ahead with Five Early Runs, Cruises to Series-Opening Win in Aberdeen

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ABERDEEN, MD - The Winston-Salem Dash (34-55) used a three-run first inning and a strong bullpen performance to take down the Aberdeen IronBirds (35-55), 5-1, in Tuesday night's series opener at Ripken Stadium.

The Dash wasted no time in their first inning at Ripken Stadium this season.

Samuel Zavala started the contest with a single and was later brought home by Braden Montgomery's RBI single to make it an early 1-0 lead for Winston-Salem.

A throwing error allowed Jeral Perez to score, and Alec Makarewicz capped the offensive rally with a base knock to right field.

With the 3-0 lead, the Dash stayed in the driver's seat the entire evening.

Winston-Salem added to their lead in the second on an RBI single by Ryan Burrowes, the newest Dash infielder, who made it 4-0 one time through the lineup.

The IronBirds cut into the 4-0 ledger in the bottom of the frame, when Anderson De Los Santos singled home Thomas Sosa and made it 4-1, but the Dash offense quickly responded.

Burrowes drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly, which scored Cole McConnell and pushed the lead to 5-1, a score that held for the rest of the night.

Frankeli Arias tossed four innings of one-run ball before turning it over to the Dash relievers. Luke Bell (5-0) earned the win with a scoreless fifth, Gil Luna followed with a clean frame in the sixth, and Nick Altermatt and Seth Keener finished off the final nine outs to secure the victory.

Eight of the nine starters for Winston-Salem secured a hit, while Burrowes led the charge in run production and logged his first High A multi-RBI game.

The Dash and IronBirds continue their six-game series with game two Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Aberdeen.







