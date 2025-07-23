Polanco's Two Homers Fuel Grasshoppers' 3-1 Win over Cyclones

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 3-1 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday, July 23, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 19-7 in the second half of the season, while the Cyclones dropped to 12-14. Both teams recorded four hits, though Brooklyn was hindered by three errors.

Outfielder Shalin Polanco led the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored. Will Taylor and P.J. Hilson each added a hit to round out Greensboro's offense.

For the Cyclones, hits came from Eli Serrano III, A.J. Ewing, Corey Collins, and Onix Vega.

Right-handed pitcher Peyton Stumbo got the start for Greensboro, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out four over five innings. Landon Tomkins earned the win to improve to 5-2 on the season, while Michael Walsh notched his fifth save.

Brooklyn starter Brendan Girton worked 4.1 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, and two walks while striking out three. Raimon Gomez took the loss and fell to 3-4 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Cyclones on Thursday, July 24 at 6:30PM for a First Responders Night and Thirsty Thursday.







