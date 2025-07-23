Hot Rods Game Notes

July 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Taking Another Tour... Bowling Green continued their strong stretch of play in Asheville this year with a 5-4 win on Tuesday. The Hot Rods jumped out to an early lead on a two-run homer from Emilien Pitre in the top of the third, his eighth long ball of the year. The Tourists responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Bowling Green offense wasn't done. They regained the lead with a three-run top of the fifth, including a two-run blast from Aidan Smith. Alexander Alberto, Adam Boucher, and Jack Snyder capped off the game with 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, ending in a 5-4 Bowling Green victory.

Snyder, the Save King... Jack Snyder logged his league-leading ninth save of the season in the 5-4 win on Tuesday. All three of the top save leaders in the SAL belong to the South Division. Isacc Stebens of the Greenville Drive sits in second with seven saves, while Willian Bormie has six saves for the Hub City Spartanburgers this year.

Double-Digit Dingers... Aidan Smith's fifth-inning blast put him in double-digit homers. He is the second Hot Rods hitter this season to get to 10 or more homers, joining Mac Horvath who leads the team with 13. Smith has found his power in the recent months, launching four homers in June and three more in July. Three of his 10 long balls this year have come in Asheville, all in the three most recent games at McCormick Field, with two on June 29 and another last night.

Gainey Gets the Nod... Between High-A and Double-A, Garrett Gainey is making his fourth start of the season. His last start came with the Montgomery Biscuits in Double-A, going 3.0 scoreless innings against the Knoxville Smokies. His last start for Bowling Green came in Asheville, surrendering four runs on five hits, ending in a no-decision on June 24 at McCormick Field.







