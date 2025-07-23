Saltiban Homers But Claws Fall 11-1 to Wilmington on Wednesday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Sam Petersen and Teo Banks each had three hits while seven of the nine Wilmington hitters had two or more as the Blue Rocks topped Jersey Shore 11-1 on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The teams have now split the first two games of their six game series after a BlueClaws win on Tuesday.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the first on a solo home run by Devin Saltiban. It was his third home home of the year, two of which have been lead-off homers.

BlueClaws starter Alex McFarlane threw three perfect innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. There, he allowed two runs on four hits plus one walk. Cortland Lawson singled home the tying run and Roismar Quintana walked with the bases loaded to bring in the go-ahead run.

Wilmington scored our times in the sixth including RBI singles from Caleb Farmer, Teo Banks and Sam Petersen. They added three in the seventh, including an RBI single from Armando Cruz. Then, they added three more in the eighth, including an RBI triple from Petersen and RBI single from Jared McKenzie.

Davian Garcia (1-0) gave up one run on three hits in five innings to earn the win. McFarlane (2-8) was charged with two runs in four innings and took the loss.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Gabriel Barbosa starts for the BlueClaws.







