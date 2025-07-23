Four-Run Seventh Lifts Drive to Second Straight Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - On Wednesday night at Fluor Field, the Spartanburgers (15-11, 46-45) took the lead with a three-run sixth inning. The Drive (12-12, 45-45) fired back with a four-run seventh inning to run away to a 7-3 win.

Josh Trentadue provided Hub City with four scoreless innings. Two walks were the only blemishes for Trentadue, who bounced back from allowing five runs in his first appearance at Greenville this season. Quincy Scott and Casey Cook provided multi-hit games at the plate for the offense, and John Taylor drove in two of the three Hub City runs on the night.

The Spartanburgers led off each of the first two innings against Greenville starter John Holobetz with singles, but double plays eliminated any threat. Hub City mustered two more hits in the third and one in both the fourth and fifth but stranded all four baserunners.

After two flyouts to start the bottom of the first, Trentadue walked Nelly Taylor Jr. on four pitches. An errant pickoff throw sent Taylor to third, but Trentadue stranded him there. With an out in the second, Trentadue recorded his first strikeout of the night. He proceeded to strike out seven of the final nine batters he faced, allowing just one more walk with two outs in the fourth.

Anthony Susac replaced Trentadue in the bottom of the fifth. Will Turner bounced an infield single and Justin Riemer walked to begin the frame. After a popout, Albert Feliz drove in Turner on a slow-rolling single up the middle. Greenville took a 1-0 lead into the sixth.

Holobetz gave up a single to begin the sixth. He struck out the next two batters before Darvin Garcia entered from the bullpen. Garcia walked the first two batters he faced. With two outs and the bases loaded, John Taylor poked a liner into left to plate Cook and Gleider Figuereo. Two more walks followed, the second of which scored Yeison Morrobel. Danny Kirwin (W, 5-4) replaced Garcia to get the final out of the inning.

Adrian Rodriguez lost the zone with two outs and a runner on in the bottom of the sixth. He walked three straight batters and gave up a run on a wild pitch. Wilian Bormie (L, 2-6) stranded the bases loaded.

After Miguel Bleis threw out Malcolm Moore at the plate to end the top of the seventh, Greenville went to work against Bormie in the bottom half. The Drive started the inning off with two hits and a walk. Yophery Rodriguez singled home two runs. Two batters later, Will Turner lined a single to right that was going to score one run. The ball squeaked under Scott's glove, which allowed Rodriguez to score, capping a four-run inning.

Greenville tacked on one more run in the eighth against Adonis Villavicencio. Kirwin set down the side in order in both the eighth and ninth, recording the final ten outs of the game for the Drive.

Hub City searches for its first win of the series at Greenville on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. ET. LHP Dylan MacLean (2-0, 4.12 ERA) and LHP Michael Sansone (2-1, 1.93 ERA) are set to start.







