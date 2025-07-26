Hub City Outclasses Greenville Saturday

July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Pitching dominated for much of Saturday's showdown at Fluor Field. Starters Kolton Curtis and Blake Aita were both very sharp. Curtis took a perfect game into the fifth inning, and Aita lasted into the seventh. The Spartanburgers (17-12, 48-46) had enough offense to take down the Drive (13-14, 46-47) by a 4-1 final.

The Spartanburgers' offense was fueled by Casey Cook, who went two-for-four with two runs scored. Both times, Julian Brock provided the RBIs to score Cook, and Arturo Disla and Yeison Morrobel tacked on solo home runs for good measure.

Aita and Curtis cruised through the first, each finishing one-two-three frames with a strikeout. With one out in the second, Cook singled for the first baserunner of the game. He advanced to second on a groundout. Julian Brock singled home Cook before getting thrown out trying to advance to second. Aita regrouped for two clean innings in the third and fourth. Curtis remained perfect through four with three strikeouts.

Cook started the top of the fifth with a double. He tagged up to third on a deep flyout from Morrobel. With one out, Brock lined a ball into the right-center field gap. Nelly Taylor Jr. sprawled out to make the catch, but Cook tagged again to score and double the lead.

After two quick outs in the bottom of the fifth, Curtis hit a rough patch, as Greenville loaded the bases with a single and two walks. Josh Sanders (W, 2-1) relieved Curtis; two pitches later, Sanders induced a groundout to Cook to end the inning.

Aita's outing would come to an end in the top of the seventh. With one out, Disla hammered a two-strike hanging slider over the Green Monster in left for his ninth homer of the season. Aita (L, 2-3) was pulled for right-hander Luis Cohen, and after a flyout, Morrobel pulled a fastball deep into the night sky. His sixth homer of the campaign pushed the 'Burgers' lead to 4-0.

Sanders dealt 2 1/3 scoreless, mixing speeds to keep the Drive off balance. Wilian Bormie came out of the 'pen to handle the final six outs. Greenville scored a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth and a pair of walks brought the tying run to the plate, but Bormie struck out Antonio Anderson to keep the Hub City lead at 4-1. A one-two-three bottom of the ninth secured the second win of the series for the Spartanburgers.

Hub City and Greenville play the finale of the six-game set Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET. Jose Gonzalez (3-7, 3.19 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season against former North Carolina Tar Heel Shea Sprague (1-3, 3.13 ERA).







