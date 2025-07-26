Tourist Pitching Dominates in Home Win

July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - Earning a 5-1 win at McCormick Field on Saturday night, the Asheville Tourists were led by excellent pitching and a few key hits to down the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Tonight was the Tourists' (40-53) first win of the week, after dropping four games to the Hot Rods (51-42).

Opening the scoring in the first, Kenni Gomez doubled in Lucas Spence. The game was tied at one in the home fifth, before Yamal Encarnacion blasted one to right center field for a solo jack.

In the seventh, Spence added a two-run homer for insurance runs. Finalizing the scoring in the eighth, Encarnacion tabbed another RBI knock for the dagger.

Showcasing their excellence, the Asheville arms were sublime tonight. Starter Alonzo Tredwell (W, 1-1) earned his first High-A win with five innings of one-run ball. Colby Langford came out of the pen to toss two and one-third scoreless innings afterward.

Entering during the eighth, Railin Perez faced five batters and retired as many with three strikeouts to finish the night.

Concluding their eight-game home stand tomorrow, the Tourists will battle one final time against the Hot Rods with a 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday first pitch.







