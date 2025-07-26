Tourist Pitching Dominates in Home Win
July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Earning a 5-1 win at McCormick Field on Saturday night, the Asheville Tourists were led by excellent pitching and a few key hits to down the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Tonight was the Tourists' (40-53) first win of the week, after dropping four games to the Hot Rods (51-42).
Opening the scoring in the first, Kenni Gomez doubled in Lucas Spence. The game was tied at one in the home fifth, before Yamal Encarnacion blasted one to right center field for a solo jack.
In the seventh, Spence added a two-run homer for insurance runs. Finalizing the scoring in the eighth, Encarnacion tabbed another RBI knock for the dagger.
Showcasing their excellence, the Asheville arms were sublime tonight. Starter Alonzo Tredwell (W, 1-1) earned his first High-A win with five innings of one-run ball. Colby Langford came out of the pen to toss two and one-third scoreless innings afterward.
Entering during the eighth, Railin Perez faced five batters and retired as many with three strikeouts to finish the night.
Concluding their eight-game home stand tomorrow, the Tourists will battle one final time against the Hot Rods with a 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday first pitch.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2025
- Drive Look to Win the Series on Sunday Following 4-1 Loss Saturday Night - Greenville Drive
- Claws, Rocks Split Saturday Double-Header from ShoreTown - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Pair of Blasts Not Enough in Cyclones' 6-5 Loss to Grasshoppers - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Hub City Outclasses Greenville Saturday - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Grasshoppers Edge Cyclones to Extend Win Streak - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Tourist Pitching Dominates in Home Win - Asheville Tourists
- Johnson Logs Quality Start in 5-1 Hot Rods Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Ride Hess, Bullpen to 5-1 Win - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades/Big Apples Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Line Dancing, Live Music in Sand Bar August 9th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.