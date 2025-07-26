Johnson Logs Quality Start in 5-1 Hot Rods Loss

July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville, North Carolina - Marcus Johnson logged his sixth quality start of the season, tossing 6.0 innings of two-run work, but it wasn't enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-12, 51-42) fell to the Asheville Tourists (11-17, 40-53) by a score of 5-1 on Saturday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Marcus Johnson. Lucas Spence led off with a single and advanced to third on a Will Bush base hit. Kenni Gomez doubled home Spence, making it a 1-0 Asheville lead.

The Hot Rods broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning against Tourists starter Alonzo Tredwell. Ryan Spikes led off the inning with a solo blast to right, tying the game, 1-1.

Another run came in to score for Asheville in the bottom of the fifth against Johnson. Yamal Encarnacion hit a solo homer to right, giving the Tourists a 2-1 lead.

The Tourists extended their lead with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh against Hot Rods reliever Jonalbert Rumbol. Yamal Encarnacion worked a one-out walk, and Lucas Spence hit a two-run homer, making it a 4-1 Tourists advantage.

Asheville plated the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth against Bowling Green reliever Cade Citelli. Jack Blomgren led off with a walk, Luis Encarnacion singled, and Yamal Encarnacion knocked in Blomgren with a base hit, making it 5-1. Asheville would close out Bowling Green in the top of the ninth, ending in a 5-1, Bowling Green loss.

Tredwell (1-1) picked up the win, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out six. Johnson (5-7) was given the loss, going 6.0 frames, surrendering two runs on seven hits, walking one and striking out four. Railin Perez (4) went 1.2 perfect innings with three strikeouts, earning the save.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 12:05 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (5-3, 2.88) against Asheville RHP Jose Guedez (4-6, 4.85).

