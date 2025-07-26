Pair of Blasts Not Enough in Cyclones' 6-5 Loss to Grasshoppers

July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - 3B Jesús Báez cracked a solo home run in the eighth and C Onix Vega added a two-run blast in the ninth, but the Cyclones could not complete the comeback, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated Brooklyn, 6-5, on Saturday night from First National Bank Field.

Scoreless through four innings, Brooklyn (12-17, 2-17, 58-37) broke through first in the top of the fifth. RF Jefrey De Los Santos worked a one-out walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two out, 2B Marco Vargas snuck a grounder underneath the glove of a diving second baseman and into right-center field. The RBI single put the 'Clones ahead, 1-0.

Brooklyn maintained that lead until the seventh. Greensboro (22-7, 67-27) received a leadoff two-base hit by RF Titus Dimitru to left-center field, and with one out, DH Shalin Polanco delivered another clutch hit in the series. The 21-year-old powered a line drive onto the berm in left-center field for a go-ahead two-run home run - his 13th of the year and third of the series - to provide the Grasshoppers a 2-1 advantage.

Greensboro did not stop there. With two out, 1B Jesús Castillo singled, and SS Konnor Griffin was plunked to put two men on base. On a double steal attempt, the toss to third went wide and into left field. Castillo scored on the error, and Griffin took third on the play to stretch the edge to two. A wild pitch later in the frame enabled Griffin to score, providing the 'Hoppers a 4-1 advantage.

Báez helped pull the Cyclones a little closer in the eighth. The 20-year-old hammered a 1-0 pitch out towards a group area beyond the left-field wall for a solo home run. Báez's 10th blast of the campaign yanked Brooklyn within two, 4-2.

Alas, the Grasshoppers had an answer and then some in the bottom of the frame. Dimitru reached on a one-out single before being lifted for a pinch runner. After a fielder's choice and a passed ball, Polanco and C Geovanny Planchart provided back-to-back RBI single to stretch Greensboro's lead to a game-high four, 6-2.

The Cyclones would not go quietly in the ninth, however. 1B Corey Collins ignited a rally with a leadoff triple into the right-center field gap and quickly scored on a single from LF Diego Mosquera that chopped over the first baseman's head and into right field.

With the one out and the deficit down to three, Vega stepped in and smashed a liner onto the left-center field berm for a two-run home run. The San Juan, P.R. native's first long ball with the Cyclones and as a member of the New York Mets' organization made it a one-run contest, 6-5.

That would be as close as Brooklyn would get. RHP Landon Tomkins induced a ground out to second and a pop up to first to close out Greensboro's 6-5 victory.

Neither starter received a decision on Saturday night. RHP Nate Dohm tossed 3.0 innings of two-hit shutout ball for the 'Clones, punching out two without allowing a walk. The 'Hoppers LHP Dominic Perachi twirled 4.0 scoreless frames, yielding two hits and a walk, whiffing five, in his second Minor League rehab start.

RHP Jaycob Deese (5-2) earned the second win of the week and fifth of the season for Greensboro. The 25-year-old did not allow a run, hit, or walk in a three-up, three-down seventh inning.

RHP Frank Elissalt (1-1) suffered the tough luck defeat in relief for Brooklyn. The Miami, Fla. native surrendered two runs on four hits in 3.2 innings, striking out five without allowing a walk.

Brooklyn will try and salvage the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. RHP Noah Hall (5-4, 2.30) is expected to make his second start of the set for the Cyclones. The Grasshoppers have yet to announce a probable starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.