Claws, Rocks Split Saturday Double-Header from ShoreTown

July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Wilmington Blue Rocks split a double-header on Saturday from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Game One

The BlueClaws won the first game 3-1.

After Wilmington scored an unearned run in the first inning, the BlueClaws took the lead with two. Eduardo Tait doubled home Devin Saltiban, and Aroon Escobar came home on a wild pitch to give the BlueClaws a quick 2-1 lead.

Jersey Shore scored on another wild pitch, this time Kehden Hettiger scampering home, in the fourth.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves gave up one unearned run over five innings. He struck out six and walked two. Paxton Thompson threw a 1-2-3 sixth and Andrew Baker a 1-2-3 seventh for his fourth save.

Game Two

Alex Clemmey threw five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, as Wilmington won the nightcap 2-0.

Wilmington took the lead in the second on a SAC fly from Gavin Dugas and added a run in the third on a solo home run by Sam Petersen, his fourth of the season.

BlueClaws starter Casey Steward gave up two runs, one earned, over three innings and didn't factor in the decision.

Austin Amaral threw a scoreless seventh for his sixth save of the year.

The BlueClaws were held to just one hit, an infield single by Avery Owusu-Asiedu in the second inning.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







