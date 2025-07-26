Drive Look to Win the Series on Sunday Following 4-1 Loss Saturday Night

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Arturo Disla and Yeison Morrobel each homered in a two-run seventh inning as the Hub City Spartanburgers held off the Greenville Drive 4-1 on Friday night at Fluor Field, evening the weekend's tone with a bounce-back win and narrowing their series deficit to 3-2.

Despite entering the night with a sub-.200 batting average, Morrobel crushed a two-out solo homer to right in the seventh, just two batters after Disla opened the inning with a blast of his own to left-center. The back-to-back punches from the middle of the Spartanburgers (48-46) lineup provided crucial insurance after they scratched out runs in the second and fifth.

The Drive (46-47) managed just four hits in a sluggish offensive night and didn't push a run across until the eighth inning, when Fraymi De Leon stole third and scored on a passed ball. Greenville went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.

Blake Aita (2-3) was efficient through six innings for Greenville, allowing just three hits and two runs before tiring in the seventh. Disla tagged him for his ninth home run of the year, ending Aita's night after 6 1/3 innings. Luis Cohen entered and gave up Morrobel's long ball later in the frame.

Aita finished with three strikeouts and no walks on 62 pitches. He retired the side in order three times and didn't allow a runner past first base until Casey Cook's double in the fifth. Cook later came around to score on Julian Brock's sacrifice fly, extending the Spartanburgers' lead to 2-0 at the time.

Disla and Morrobel's long balls-both on 1-2 pitches-proved decisive. For Disla, it was his 31st RBI of the season, while Morrobel notched his 21st. Cook also had a multi-hit night, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Hub City starter Kolton Curtis worked 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three and walking two. Josh Sanders (2-1) earned the win in relief with 2 1/3 clean innings before Wilian Bormie closed it out with a slightly shaky, but effective, two-inning save. Bormie allowed one run, two walks and a hit while striking out three.

Greenville's best chance came in the fifth, when they loaded the bases with two outs. But with the tying run 90 feet away, Kelvin Diaz grounded out to end the inning.

De Leon reached base twice and scored the Drive's only run, while Will Turner doubled and stole third to lead a brief charge in the seventh. Bleis added a single and a stolen base, his 20th of the season.

Despite the loss, Greenville still holds a 3-2 lead in the six-game series, which concludes Sunday. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. at Fluor Field.







