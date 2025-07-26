Line Dancing, Live Music in Sand Bar August 9th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Join the BlueClaws in the Sand Bar on Saturday, August 9th during the game against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) as the BlueClaws Tequila Rose for the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series and Fancy Feet Line Dancing for line dancing fun throughout the game!

It's also Salute to Heroes Night, presented by Farro's Tees, with ceremonies and special recognitions for First Responders and Military members.

Tequila Rose will play from 6:15 to 9:00 pm with first pitch of the game set for 7:05 pm. Fancy Feet Line Dancing will be in the Sand Bar providing Line Dancing lessons during their performance!







