Hot Rods Game Notes

Short and Sweet... It only took Bowling Green four games to secure the series sweep, landing the final blow in the 6-2 win on Friday. Offensively, Adrian Santana and Emilien Pitre led the way. Santana went 4-for-5 with three runs score, driving in one himself in the process. Pitre went 2-for-3 with two RBI, plating both RBIs with doubles. TJ Nichols continued the Hot Rods pitching success, hurling 6.0 frames, allowing just one run on eight hits while striking out four.

Going for Distance... The six-game win streak is the longest this season for Bowling Green. Before entering the week, the longest streak for the Hot Rods was three games. Bowling Green achieved a three-game win streak eight times before expanding their streak to the current six games. This is the first six-game streak since last season when Bowling Green won seven consecutive games against the Asheville Tourists and Rome Emperors between June 30 and July 6, 2024.

Skipper's Special Number... With the 2-0 win on Thursday, Rafy Valenzuela reached 300 career managerial wins. 195 of his career wins have come in Bowling Green, including 69 in 2023, 75 in 2024, and 51 so far in 2025. Valenzuela is currently third in Hot Rods managerial wins, sitting behind Reinaldo Ruiz (396) and Brady Williams (218).

Walkin' Ain't Easy... The Bowling Green pitching staff has not issued a walk over the last two games. The last walk came from Junior William in the seventh inning of Wednesday's game. The Hot Rods have gone 20.1 innings without giving out a free pass. The last time Bowling Green went two consecutive games without a walk was June 17 and June 18, 2022, against the Winston-Salem Dash. During that stretch, the 2022 squad went 18.2 innings without a walk.

On the Rebound... Marcus Johnson looks to return to smooth sailing after a tough start to the month. His last outing against the Greenville Drive helped Bowling Green secure the series, going 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on three hits. Johnson's last outing before the All-Star break was the toughest of the season, surrendering 10 runs on 11 hits over 5.0 innings of work against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. Johnson's most consistent trait is working deep into games, with only two starts this season going less than 5.0 innings. The first was his opening day, April 4, start against Greenville, tossing 4.0 innings of four-run baseball, and the second was June 15, going 3.0 innings of two-run work against Winston-Salem.







