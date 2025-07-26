Grasshoppers Edge Cyclones to Extend Win Streak

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers edged out the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-5, on Saturday, July 26, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 22-7 in the second half of the season, while the Cyclones dropped to 12-17. Greensboro outhit Brooklyn 10-8, as the Cyclones committed one defensive error.

Outfielder Titus Dumitru led the Grasshoppers offensively, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored. Infielder Konnor Griffin followed with a 2-for-4 performance, including a triple and one run. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Shalin Polanco (2), Tres Gonzalez, Geovanny Planchart, and Jesus Castillo.

Catcher Onix Vega paced the Cyclones' offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and a run scored. Outfielder Eli Serrano III also went 2-for-4, while Marco Vargas, Jesus Baez, Corey Collins, and Diego Mosquera each contributed a hit.

Left-handed starter Dominic Perachi took the mound for Greensboro, striking out five while allowing just two hits and one walk over four innings. Jaycob Deese earned the win and improved to 5-2 on the season, while Joshua Loeschorn notched his second hold.

For Brooklyn, right-hander Nate Dohm got the start, tossing three innings with two strikeouts and two hits allowed. Frank Elissalt took the loss and fell to 1-1 on the year.

The Grasshoppers finish up their home series against the Cyclones tomorrow, July 29 at 2:00PM for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game please called (336) 268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

