Renegades Ride Hess, Bullpen to 5-1 Win

July 26, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades earned their fourth win in their last five games, beating the Rome Emperors 5-1 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Ben Hess put together a dominant performance, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six. The right-hander has been charged with just two total runs across his last four starts, punching out 23 batters and walking only four in 15.2 innings.

The Renegades opened the scoring in the third to take a 2-0 lead. After a one-out walk to Anthony Hall, Jackson Castillo hit a two-run homer to left for his fifth long ball of the season. Castillo was 2-for-3 with a walk, notching his team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of 2025.

In the seventh, Hudson Valley struck for three more runs to extend their lead to 5-0. Manuel Palencia singled to lead off the frame. Kiko Romero then launched a two-run homer to right, his second homer of the season. Hall then drew his third walk and later scored on an RBI groundout by Coby Morales.

Making his High-A debut in relief, Gage Ziehl threw four one-run innings to finish the game. He allowed just three hits in his first career appearance out of the bullpen.

Rome got one run back in the ninth, as Luis Sanchez scored on a Jake Steels sacrifice fly. However, Ziehl struck out Justin Janas to end the game and earned his first High-A win.

POSTGAME NOTES: In the bottom of the eighth, Josh Moylan singled to extend his on-base streak to 25 games, the longest by a Renegades batter this season.

Renegades Record: 56-36







