Hub City Loses Lead Late in Series Opener at Jersey Shore

August 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Spartanburgers began a two-week road trip north with a first ever game against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night. After a two-run first inning for Hub City, the BlueClaws battled back to beat the Spartanburgers 5-4 thanks to a three-run eighth inning.

Dylan MacLean stood out in another start for Hub City. The lefty lasted five innings for the second straight outing, shutting Jersey Shore out on just two hits. MacLean matched his season-high with six strikeouts, but the Hub City bullpen gave up five runs in three innings to lead to the loss.

It took Hub City just two pitches to strike against Jersey Shore starter Sam Highfill. Anthony Gutierrez turned the first pitch of the game into a double to left field. The very next pitch, Dylan Dreiling went the same way with a double of his own to score Gutierrez. Two batters later, Gleider Figuereo doubled home Dreiling to make it a 2-0 lead for the Spartanburgers before the BlueClaws even stepped to the plate.

MacLean worked around singles in both the first and second innings on the mound for Hub City. Those would be the only two baserunners against the starter. He tossed three perfect innings to protect the lead through the fifth. Highfill settled in after the first and worked all the way into the seventh without giving up another run.

Victor Simeon replaced MacLean on the bump in the sixth. Simeon hit Raylin Heredia to begin the inning. Heredia came all the way around to score on a pair of wild pitches and a throwing error from catcher Cal Stark. Two walks eventually led to a Kehden Hettiger sacrifice fly to tie the game and end the day for Simeon. Josh Sanders got the final out of the sixth.

Sanders worked through a scoreless seventh. Kevin Warunek (W, 1-0) did the same after taking over for Highfill with one out. After Warunek got the first two outs of the eighth, singles from Figuereo and Arturo Disla along with a walk loaded the bases. John Taylor drove in both Figuereo and Disla with a single to reclaim the lead.

With an out in the bottom of the eighth, Sanders surrendered singles to Devin Saltiban and Aroon Escobar. John Spikerman scored Saltiban with a sacrifice fly, and Anthony Susac (L, 2-3) took over for Sanders. Susac walked the first batter he faced, then Avery Owusu-Asiedu knocked a lead-taking triple over Yeison Morrobel's head in right field. Saul Teran (S, 8) set down the Spartanburgers in order in the ninth to finish off a one-run BlueClaws win.

The Spartanburgers and BlueClaws face off again on Wednesday night for game two of the series at 12:05 p.m. ET. Hub City righty Aidan Curry (2-1, 4.23 ERA) toes the rubber against Jersey Shore righty Reese Dutton (2-2, 4.10 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2025

