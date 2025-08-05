Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Major League Rugby's San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) merged to become the California Legion; MLR's NOLA Gold suspended operations; billionaire entrepreneur Mike Repole joined the United Football League ownership group; and the Frederick Keys announced their return to affiliated Minor League Baseball as the Baltimore Orioles' High-A affiliate.

Highlights from this week come from Major League Rugby, the Ultimate Frisbee Association, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, European League of Football, South Atlantic League, Appalachian League, Eastern League, Florida State League, Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League One, American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, and Premier Lacrosse League

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The San Diego Legion and Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) can confirm they have agreed in principle to strategically form a single, statewide professional rugby franchise: The California Legion. This new venture will begin play in the 2026 Major League Rugby (MLR) season. The California Legion will play their home matches in multiple venues across San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange County. "Major League Rugby will always prioritize long-term growth of the game in the U.S., delivering an exceptional on-field product and an incredible fan experience, and The California Legion is a way to showcase that in Southern California," said MLR Commissioner Nic Benson.

NOLA Gold announces withdrawal from 2026 Major League Rugby season

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from the first round of the playoffs!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced that renowned entrepreneur and billion-dollar brand builder Mike Repole will be joining the league's ownership group. Repole will become part of a powerhouse coalition that includes RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, ESPN, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne Johnson. The announcement was jointly made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon and Mike Repole.As an owner, Repole-through his private equity firm, Impact Capital-will lead the league's business operations. With a proven track record of disruptive innovation and brand building, Repole brings bold vision, strategic leadership, and entrepreneurial intensity to help shape the UFL's next phase of growth. "The UFL is thrilled to welcome a visionary like Mike Repole to our ownership group," said Brandon. "Mike's entrepreneurial accomplishments are extraordinary, and his dynamic leadership will immediately elevate the league's business and brand trajectory."

Billionaire Mike Repole on Taking Ownership Stake in UFL - Full Interview

The United Football League (UFL) is heading to Columbus! In a statement to ABC 6, the UFL has confirmed that a team is moving to Columbus and will start in the spring of the 2026 season. The team will play their home games at Historic Crew Stadium.

The UFL has announced that DC Defenders wide receiver Braylon Sanders has signed a contract with the Washington Commanders of the National Football League. Sanders finished 11th in the league in receiving yards (332) on 13 receptions and scored three touchdowns in seven games played. The DC Defenders will retain Sanders' rights should he return to the UFL.

Canadian Football League

Robert Carter Jr. made one of the most impressive defensive plays of the season, and we've got every angle.

Indoor Football League

Week 19 Plays of the Week

National Arena League

The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to officially welcomes the Pueblo Punishers as the league's second expansion franchise for the 2026 season. The Punishers will kickoff their inaugural campaign at the South West Motors Events Center in Pueblo, CO; best known as the home to the Colorado State Fair. This expansion news brings another team to the western region of the National Arena League and launches a second franchise in the state of Colorado pinning a in-state rival with the NAL's Colorado Spartans who will enter their third season. Lisa Rohrich becomes the first NAL majority team owner, she will lead the Punishers from their inaugural season and beyond.

"This has been a dream and goal to own a pro arena team. To get the opportunity to be part in the NAL means a lot and will allow me to showcase my passion & vision to be the best and do it right. My goals extends to having a team that the players, partners, and fans are proud of."

European League of Football

Plays of the Week

BASEBALL

South Atlantic League

Attain Sports announced a reorganization within its baseball portfolio. Beginning with the 2026 season, the Baltimore Orioles' High-A affiliate will relocate to Frederick, while the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League team will relocate to Aberdeen. The team names and identities-the Frederick Keys and the Aberdeen IronBirds-will remain in their respective cities; only the leagues in which the teams play are changing as part of this strategic realignment. Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys, will be fully renovated prior to the start of the 2026 season. These improvements-made in the spirit of a public/private partnership among the City of Frederick, the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), and Attain Sports-will ensure the ballpark is in compliance with the facility standards of the MLB Professional Development Leagues (PDL) and provide an elevated experience for players, fans, and the community. The renovation makes Frederick a natural choice to host affiliated professional baseball at the High-A level.

The Frederick Keys are returning to Minor League Baseball as the Orioles' High-A affiliate, according to the MLB.

Appalachian League

Bluefield Ridge Runners beat the Kingsports Axeman 11-3 to claim the Appalachian League Championship.

Eastern League

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-10, 67-32) spun a combined no-hitter in the first game and split the doubleheader with the Harrisburg Senators (14-17, 48-52) on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton used three pitchers who combined for the ninth no-hitter in franchise history. Binghamton has spun nine no-hitters and one perfect game in franchise history.

Mets No. 20 prospect Ryan Lambert records the final out of Double-A Binghamton's no-hitter

Florida State League

Pirates No. 25 prospect Tony Blanco Jr. hits a 119.8 mph walk-off home run for Single-A Bradenton Marauders

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca said he has a deal to buy the Connecticut Sun. WBZ TV's Penny Kmitt reports.

On The Wrap-Up, Ari Chambers and Carolyn Peck guarantee that the price for expansion teams in the WNBA will rise due to the sale of the Connecticut Sun for $325 million.

NBA G League

Home of the Noblesville Boom completes construction

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Evander ABSOLUTE ROCKET from downtown for FC Cincinnati!!

National Women's Soccer League

The Kansas City Current has acquired midfielder Ally Sentnor, the 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Draft, from the Utah Royals. In exchange for Sentnor, the Current sent $300,000 in intraleague transfer funds upon execution. The Current will send an additional $200,000 in intraleague transfer funds in 2026 and $100,000 in 2027. Sentnor's contract with Kansas City runs through the 2026 season.

Lisa Carlin joins Jaydee Dyer and Chris Wittyngham as they discuss the recent news of Ally Sentnor joining KC Current, who currently sit in 1st place in the NWSL! Utah will receive $600,000 in transfer funds in return, setting a new intra-league record for an NWSL transfer.

United Soccer League One

The United Soccer League (USL) announced it has awarded a franchise to USL Eugene. The club will launch a professional men's team in USL League One beginning in the 2026 season, with a professional women's team planned to follow. "As we continue our expansion in the Western U.S., Eugene is an excellent addition to our USL ecosystem," USL League One President Lee O'Neill said. "With a new stadium that holds strong community significance and an accomplished ownership group leading the way, USL Eugene is set up for success in our growing League One." USL Eugene anticipates playing at the new stadium at Civic Park, on the site of the iconic Civic Stadium, which was built in 1938 and destroyed by fire in 2015. Recently completed, the new stadium features a soccer-specific pitch, seating for 3,500 and a vibrant concourse with merchandise booths, entertainment, and food and beverage trucks.

The United Soccer League has awarded a franchise to the city of Eugene; the team will play at Civic Park.

Athletic Club Boise announced the addition of U.S. soccer legend Kasey Keller to its ownership group, marking a historic moment in the club's evolution ahead of its 2026 debut. One of the most decorated figures in American soccer history, Keller brings decades of elite playing experience, broadcast insight, and a deep personal connection to the state. "The energy around this club is real," said Keller. "I wasn't able to make it to the crest launch, but hearing that nearly 5,000 people showed up to celebrate a badge - and spent their own money on merch a full year before kickoff - that tells you everything. That kind of community response doesn't happen by accident. I've had a connection to Idaho for a long time, and joining this ownership group just made sense - it's the right people, the right timing, and the right place." Keller is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished American players of all time. Across his impressive 20-year professional career, he earned 102 caps with the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) and holds the USMNT record for most shutouts (47).

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Hershey Bears announced that Derek King has been named the 29th head coach in franchise history. The announcement was made by Hershey Bears vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer and Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick. King, 58, brings a wealth of coaching experience in both the American Hockey League (AHL) and National Hockey League (NHL) to Hershey. The native of Hamilton, Ontario joins the Bears after spending the last four seasons with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks where he coached the likes of Connor Bedard, Marc-André Fleury, Taylor Hall, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and current Capitals forward Dylan Strome. He was an assistant coach for the Blackhawks from 2022-25.

Derek King is the new head coach of the Hershey Bears. Zack Fisch chats with Garrett Mitchell, who played for King in Rockford, about what the new bench boss brings to Chocolatetown.

Western Hockey League

The Edmonton Oil Kings are proud to announce the sixth head coach in team history, former Edmonton Oilers Captain Jason Smith. A coach with experience in the NHL, WHL, and AHL, the Calgary, Alberta product most recently worked as an Assistant Coach with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers AHL affiliate. Smith also has head coaching experience in the WHL, leading the Kelowna Rockets for parts of three seasons from 2016-2019 earning a record of 94-54-12, making the playoffs twice, including one run to the Western Conference Championship Series in 2017. "The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is very excited to announce the hiring of Jason Smith as our new head coach," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Jason is a proven leader and will be a great cultural fit for our staff and players. He brings a wealth of knowledge as not only a coach but through his years of playing experience and we're excited for this next chapter of Oil Kings hockey. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Jason, Wendy, and his family to Edmonton."

The Edmonton Oil Kings WHL team announces former Oilers captain Jason Smith as their sixth head coach in modern franchise history.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from Week 10







