UFL to NFL Signings Update

August 5, 2025 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced 11 more of its players have signed contracts with National Football League (NFL) teams. As of today, 39 total signings involving 38 UFL players, who made appearances during the 2025 season, have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who most recently signed:

UFL TEAM POSITION NAME NFL TEAM

Arlington Renegades T Ricky Lee Jacksonville Jaguars

Birmingham Stallions DE Bradlee Anae San Francisco 49'ers

DC Defenders WR Braylon Sanders Washington Commanders

Houston Roughnecks CB Keenan Isaac Cleveland Browns

Memphis Showboats CB Alec Lindstrom New England Patriots

Memphis Showboats DL Josiah Bronson Tennessee Titans

Michigan Panthers CB DJ Miller Detroit Lions

San Antonio Brahmas S Henry Black Atlanta Falcons

San Antonio Brahmas OLB Garrett Nelson Denver Broncos

San Antonio Brahmas WR Jacob Harris Tampa Bay Buccaneers

St. Louis Battlehawks DT Kyler Baugh Pittsburgh Steelers

To date, the league has conducted 127 workouts involving 81 individual UFL players - in addition to the 38 who have already signed with NFL teams.

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

For all the latest UFL to NFL signings visit our UFL TO NFL page.







United Football League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.