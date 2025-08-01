NAL Welcomes Pueblo Punishers

PUEBLO, CO - The National Arena League (NAL) is proud to officially welcomes the Pueblo Punishers as the league's second expansion franchise for the 2026 season. The Punishers will kickoff their inaugural campaign at the South West Motors Events Center in Pueblo, CO; best known as the home to the Colorado State Fair. This expansion news brings another team to the western region of the National Arena League and launches a second franchise in the state of Colorado pinning a in-state rival with the NAL's Colorado Spartans who will enter their third season.

As part of the league's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint the Punishers will proudly bring indoor football to the Pueblo community, a city that has expressed the desire to expand sports & entertainment to their local residents. The National Arena League looks forward to this win-win partnership with Pueblo Punishers and the city of Pueblo, Colorado. This expansion marks another step in the league's efforts to grow its western presence and establish an exciting in-state rivalry with the NAL's Colorado Spartans, who will enter their third season in 2026. As part of the league's ongoing commitment to grow the sport of indoor football, the Pueblo Punishers bring professional arena action to a community eager to expand its local sports and entertainment options. The NAL is excited to partner with both the Punishers organization and the city of Pueblo for what promises to promises to be a winning relationship on and off the field.

Lisa Rohrich becomes the first NAL majority team owner, she will lead the Punishers from their inaugural season and beyond.

"This has been a dream and goal to own a pro arena team. To get the opportunity to be part in the NAL means a lot and will allow me to showcase my passion & vision to be the best and do it right. My goals extends to having a team that the players, partners, and fans are proud of."

Rohrich brings a wealth of experience, having held nearly every role from front office to game-day operations in the indoor and arena football world. Her hands-on leadership and knowledge of the sport have earned the respect of the league's board of directors.

"Her resume speaks for itself. We are all really looking forward to working together with Lisa, and I personally can't wait to see the in-state rivalry come to life." Said Colorado Spartans Owner Tony Thompson.

The Pueblo Punishers join the Amarillo Warbirds as the league's two expansion franchises; both teams will kickoff in spring 2026, slated to begin in March. Today's announcement is the first of several exciting updates to come as we prepare for a new chapter in the league's growth.

