BlueClaws Add Five from Clearwater to Start Week

August 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws added five players to the roster from Clearwater including Phillies 3rd round pick John Spikerman. All were added on Tuesday prior to the start of the series with Hub City.

Spikerman, the Phillies #15 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was the Phillies 3rd round pick last year from the University of Oklahoma. In 28 games with Clearwater this year, he was hitting .238 with three home runs and 12 RBIs while adding 12 stolen bases. He hit .367 last year as a junior at Oklahoma.

Shojinaga was a 6th round pick last year from the University of Kansas. The Honolulu native was hitting .229 with one home run and 33 RBIs. He has also thrown out 31% of opposing base-stealers.

Pouaka-Grego is a native of Christchurch, New Zealand and with with the Phillies in 2022. He was hitting .216 with the Threshers, adding a home run and 12 RBIs. Pouaka-Grego has played for the Adelaide Giants in the Australian Baseball League as well.

Kennedy-Hayes was drafted last yer in the 11th round from Austin Peay State. This year with Clearwater, the right-hander had a 4.58 ERA over 30 games with 52 strikeouts in 35.1 innings of work.

Warunek was an 18th round pick last year out of Longwood University. A left-hander, he had a 2.91 ERA over 19 games and 34 innings, adding 44 strikeouts and 11 walks. He threw three hitless innings on July 29th at Tampa in his last outing with the Threshers.

Finally, Bryson Ware and Zach Arnold were both promoted to Double-A Reading. Ware was hitting .229 with eight home runs while Arnold was hitting .212 with eight home runs. He had two homers in the win on July 27th at ShoreTown Ballpark.







