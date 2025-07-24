'Burgers Blank Drive Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - After dropping the first two games because of bullpen shortcomings, the Hub City Spartanburgers (16-11, 47-45) shut out the Greenville Drive (12-13, 45-46) on Thursday at Fluor Field, 3-0. Four Spartanburgers arms combined for nine scoreless innings, and Rafe Perich smashed his first High-A homer in the win.

Dylan MacLean got the start and tossed four fantastic innings; the southpaw struck out three, allowed one hit, and faced two over the minimum. Victor Simeon (W, 3-0) worked around two walks and a hit to earn the win; he also started a double play to end the fifth. Joey Danielson and Eric Loomis (S, 4) combined for the final three scoreless innings.

Hub City threatened against Zack Kelly in Kelly's major league rehab start. Kelly hit Malcolm Moore with one out. Moore advanced to second on a groundout and third on a wild pitch. Dylan Dreiling struck out looking to end the top of the first and end the appearance for Kelly.

MacLean dealt with a leadoff baserunner in the first. Franklin Arias reached on an error and stole second base, but he did not move past there. Michael Sansone took over on the bump in the second for the Drive. Casey Cook led the inning off with a single before Perich snuck a double inside of the third base bag. A John Taylor single and Quincy Scott sacrifice fly scored the first two runs of the ballgame.

MacLean blazed through his next three innings on the mound. A two-out double from Will Turner in the second inning was the only hit that MacLean allowed in his four innings of work. Sansone settled in and struck out four total batters through the next three innings.

Perich jumped on new reliever Erik Rivera in the sixth inning, smoking an off-speed pitch over the Green Monster in left field to move Hub City's lead to 3-0. The Spartanburgers only managed one hit the rest of the way, but the bullpen secured the victory, stranding a runner aboard in each of the last three innings.

Hub City and Greenville run it back Friday at 6:45 p.m. ET. Southpaws Dalton Pence (1-1, 1.29 ERA) and Brandon Clarke (0-1, 3.33 ERA) are set to start.







