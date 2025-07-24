Asheville Shut out for Second Night in a Row

July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Taking the field as the Asheville Hippies Thursday night, the club lost its fourth game in a row in a 2-0 decision against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at McCormick.

The Tourists' (39-52) last run was scored 21 innings ago against the Hot Rods (50-41) pitching staff on Tuesday night in the sixth inning. Asheville outhit Bowling Green tonight 5-2, but fell on the wrong side of the win/loss column.

Deciding the game in the fourth inning, both runs were scored on a homer and a steal of the plate.

Although the Tourists starter, Juan Bello, did not allow a hit through three innings while striking out five, he was taken out of the game in place of Cody Tucker (L, 2-2). Bello finished with 45 pitches.

After dropping the first three games of the series, the best Asheville can do the rest of the week against the Hot Rods is split by winning the upcoming trio of contests. Tomorrow's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.