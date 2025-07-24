Dash Stay Hot, Mash Two Long-Balls Early to Take Game Two in Aberdeen

July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - The Winston-Salem Dash (35-55) erupted for eight runs over the first two innings and never looked back to push past the Aberdeen IronBirds (35-56) for an 8-4 win on Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

The Dash were no strangers to early offensive action in game one of the series, and that remained true in game two.

Jeral Perez and Alec Makarewicz both homered in a four-run first inning to set the tone for Winston-Salem's second consecutive win.

Perez launched his team-high 16th homerun of the year, while Makarewicz unloaded his sixth on the season and 3rd in July. The two-run shot by Makarewicz made it six straight games with a run batted in for the Dash infielder, the longest active streak in all of High A baseball.

Quickly, the Dash looked up at a 4-0 lead.

Not satisfied, Winston-Salem poured on four more in the top of the second, fueled by walks, stolen bases, and timely hits.

Braden Montgomery doubled in a run before Samuel Zavala plated two with a single to cap the second straight four-run frame and gave the Dash an 8-0 lead.

Together, Drake Logan, Perez, Montgomery, Makarewicz, and Zavala, the first five batters in the Dash lineup, combined for seven of the team's eight hits and seven of the eight runs.

Aberdeen got two back in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Anderson De Los Santos and a groundout to make it 8-2, but Winston-Salem's bullpen clamped down the rest of the way.

After Lucas Gordon exited in the second, four Dash relievers combined to allow just two more runs.

It started with Jack Young (1-1), who picked up the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless work. After Young, Carson Jacobs tossed 2.0 clean innings of work and fanned five IronBirds.

Vince Vannelle ran into trouble, allowing a pair of runs over his 2.0 innings of work, which made it 8-4 headed to the ninth.

Aberdeen had a bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, but closer Jarold Rosado tightened up and recorded the final three outs to strand the runners aboard and seal the 8-4 win.

For Aberdeen, starter Sebastian Gongora (1-2) took the loss after just 1.1 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits. Both the home runs fell under Gongora's watch.

Winston-Salem will look to clinch at least a tie of the series with a third straight win in Aberdeen Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







