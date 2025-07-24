Claws Rally Late for 5-4 Win on Thursday over Wilmington
July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws gave up three runs in the first inning but rallied for a 5-4 win over Wilmington on Thursday at ShoreTown Ballpark. They took the lead in the eighth on a SAC fly from Eduardo Tait, after a triple from Aroon Escobar put the winning run at third.
Saul Teran got the last out of the eighth and threw a scoreless ninth to give the BlueClaws their fourth win in their last five games. They have taken two of three from Wilmington in this series.
Wilmington scored three runs in the first inning. Two came in on a single by Caleb Lomavita that featured two errors by the BlueClaws. Lomavita then scored on an RBI single by TJ White for a three run inning.
Blue Rocks starter Travis Sthele retired the first 10 batters he faced before a Little League home run by Aroon Escobar. He grounded to third, and Jackson Ross made a throwing error sending Escobar toward third. First baseman TJ White threw it away trying to get Escobar at third, and the BlueClaws had their first run.
Jersey Shore added two more in the fifth to tie the game, one on an RBI single from Raylin Heredia and another on a Jordan Dissin double-play grounder.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the sixth on a solo home run by Devin Saltiban. It was his fourth of the year, second in as many games, and put Jersey Shore up 4-3.
The lead lasted into the eighth. Gabriel Barbosa was trying to become the first BlueClaws pitcher in seven years to throw eight innings in a game, and got within one out, but a run scored on an error, tying the game and ending his night.
Barbosa gave up four runs, two earned in his 7.2 innings while Sthele gave up four runs, three earned in his seven innings.
The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.
