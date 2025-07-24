15 Hits Lift the Grasshoppers over the Cyclones, 8-4 for Third Straight Win

July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers extended their win streak over the Brooklyn Cyclones with an 8-4 victory on Thursday, July 24, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 20-7 in the second half of the season, while the Cyclones dropped to 12-15. Greensboro outhit Brooklyn 15-8, with both teams committing one error.

Leading the way for the Grasshoppers was infielder and MLB's No. 1 prospect, Konnor Griffin, who went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Geovanny Planchart followed closely, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and a run scored. Additional multi-hit performances came from Keiner Delgado (2), Shalin Polanco (2), Javier Rivas (2), and Jesus Castillo.

For the Cyclones, infielder Corey Collins led the offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored. Outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr. added a 2-for-4 performance with a run scored, while Marco Vargas, Eli Serrano III, Boston Baro, and Jefrey De Los Santos each added a hit.

Right-handed pitcher Khristian Curtis earned the win for Greensboro, improving to 5-4 on the season. Curtis worked 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, two walks, and striking out five. Relievers Carlos Jimenez and Jake Shirk contributed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief, each earning a hold.

Brooklyn's Joel Diaz took the loss, falling to 4-3 on the season. The right-hander surrendered five hits, three earned runs, and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Cyclones on Friday, July 25 at 6:30PM for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home games please call (336) 268-2255 or visit www.gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.