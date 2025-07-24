Grasshoppers Jump Past Cyclones, 8-4

July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - 1B Corey Collins and RF Troy Schreffler Jr. stayed red hot at the dish, each tallying multi-hit games, but Greensboro's offense picked up multiple hits in all but one inning and scored in all but two, as the Grasshoppers defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 8-4, on Thursday night from First National Bank Field.

Greensboro (20-7, 65-27) started fast, striking for a run in the bottom of the first. SS Konnor Griffin singled to lead off the frame and swiped second base before scoring on a DH Javier Rivas single to put the Grasshoppers ahead, 1-0.

In the third, the 'Hoppers tacked on another. LF Enmanuel Terrero ignited the offense with a double to right and advanced to third on a lineout by Griffin. After a walk to RF Titus Dumitru, 3B Keiner Delgado cracked a ground ball to second. Brooklyn (12-15, 58-35) tried to turn two, but could not get the relay to first in time. A run crossed on the fielder's choice to double Greensboro's lead.

The Cyclones snared a run back in the top of the fourth. 3B Boston Baro started the attack with a double to left-center, scoring on Collins' single to right.

However, the Grasshoppers answered right back in the bottom of the inning and added another in the sixth. A trio of singles from 2B Jesús Castillo, 1B Geovanny Planchart, and Griffin stretched the lead back to two. Two frames later, Planchart doubled and scored on another two-base knock by Griffin to make it a 4-1 contest.

Brooklyn pulled back within two in the top of the seventh when three-straight hitters reached to start the frame. Schreffler Jr. singled to center and stole second before LF Jefrey De Los Santos walked, and 2B Marco Vargas provided an RBI single, yanking the 'Clones within two, 4-2.

The deficit would not remain there for long, as Greensboro continued its onslaught in the bottom of the inning. CF Shalin Polanco singled and swiped second prior to a two-out walk to C Derek Berg. Planchart came to the dish and poked a base-hit to center to score one, while another raced home on a throwing error, pushing the margin back to four, 6-2.

Brooklyn's bats refused to go quietly, either. In the top of the eighth, C Ronald Hernandez reached on a fielding error and Collins smoked a single before De Los Santos roped a ball that stayed fair over the first-base bag and into the right-field corner. Both runners scored on the 22-year-old's double, drawing the 'Clones within a pair, 6-4.

That would be as close as Brooklyn would get the rest of the night, as once more, the 'Hoppers added to their lead in the bottom half. Griffin started the inning with a base knock and stole second before a walk to Dimitru and a wild pitch advanced them to second and third. Delgado slapped a RBI single and Rivas hit into a run-producing double play to balloon their lead back to four.

RHP Joshua Loeschorn entered in the ninth and worked a three-up, three-down frame to close out the Grasshoppers' 8-4 win.

RHP Khristian Curtis (5-4) collected his fifth win of the season for Greensboro, allowing one run on four hits in 5.1 innings, walking two and striking out five.

The Cyclones' RHP Joel Díaz (4-3) was saddled with his third defeat. He permitted three runs on five hits in 3.1 innings, issuing two walks and punching out two.

Brooklyn will try and get back in the series and snap the three-game slide on Friday night. RHP Will Watson (0-2, 2.29), the New York Mets' No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. Greensboro is projected to counter with RHP Hung-Leng Chang (5-4, 5.30). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







