Drive Drop Game 3 to Burgers 3-0

July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Rafe Perich's solo home run and a dominant effort from four Hub City Spartanburgers pitchers helped blank the Greenville Drive 3-0 Thursday night at Fluor Field, halting the Drive's momentum and trimming their series lead to 2-1.

Perich went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo shot in the sixth inning, while four Spartanburgers hurlers combined to limit Greenville to four hits, marking the Drive's fifth shutout loss of the season. With the win, Hub City (47-45) moved two games above .500 and pulled within one of Greenville (45-46) in the South Atlantic League standings.

Spartanburgers starter Dylan MacLean set the tone early, spinning four scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks before handing things off to the bullpen. Victor Simeon (3-0) earned the win with two shutout frames, while Joey Danielson and Eric Loomis shut the door late, with Loomis picking up his fourth save of the year.

Greenville, meanwhile, never found traction at the plate. The Drive went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base. They had at least one baserunner in six of the nine innings but never advanced a runner past third base.

The Spartanburgers broke through in the second against Drive left-hander Michael Sansone (2-2). After a single by Casey Cook and a double from Perich, John Taylor lined an RBI single to center to put Hub City up 1-0. Quincy Scott's sacrifice fly moments later made it 2-0.

In the sixth, Perich extended the lead to 3-0, launching a 2-2 fastball from reliever Erik Rivera deep to left for his first home run of the season.

Greenville's best scoring chance came in the sixth, when Miguel Bleis reached on a single and stole second, followed by a two-out walk to Johanfran Garcia. But Yophery Rodriguez flew out to center, ending the threat.

Bleis led the Drive offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Rodriguez and Will Turner added doubles of their own, but the Drive couldn't string anything together.

On the mound, Sansone gave Greenville four solid innings despite allowing six hits and two earned runs. Rivera struck out six in 2.2 innings but was tagged with the solo shot from Perich.

Zack Kelly made a one-inning rehab appearance to open the game for Greenville and struck out two in a scoreless frame, working around a hit-by-pitch and a wild pitch.

Despite the loss, the Drive still hold a 2-1 advantage in the six-game set. Game 4 is scheduled for Friday night at Fluor Field, with first pitch at 6:45 p.m.







