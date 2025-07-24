Hot Rods Game Notes

Keep on Rolling... Garrett Gainey tossed a career-high 5.0 innings, helping the Hot Rods shut out the Tourists 5-0 on Wednesday. Noah Myer jumpstarted the scoring with a solo homer to lead off the fifth. The next four runs for Bowling Green came in the top of the seventh, headlined by Ryan Spikes and Aidan Smith RBI base hits. Junior William and Drew Dowd combined for 4.0 scoreless innings, locking down a 5-0 Hot Rods win.

Skipper's Special Number... With the 5-0 win on Wednesday, Rafy Valenzuela reached 299 career managerial wins. 193 of his career wins have come in Bowling Green, including 69 in 2023, 75 in 2024, and 49 so far in 2025. Valenzuela is currently third in Hot Rods managerial wins, sitting behind Reinaldo Ruiz (396) and Brady Williams (218).

Snyder, the Save King... Jack Snyder logged his league-leading ninth save of the season in the 5-4 win on Tuesday. All three of the top save leaders in the SAL belong to the South Division. Isacc Stebens of the Greenville Drive sits in second with seven saves, while Willian Bormie has six saves for the Hub City Spartanburgers this year.

Looking for the Same... Gary Gill Hill gets another start for Bowling Green on Thursday. He is experiencing a successful month of July, posting a 2.55 ERA over three starts. Four of his last five starts have gone 6.0 or more innings. This includes his longest start of the season, hurling 7.0 frames against the Asheville Tourists at McCormick Field on June 25. Since the calendar turned to June, Gill Hill has only had one start where he allowed more than two earned runs, at home against the Hub City Spartanburgers on June 19.







