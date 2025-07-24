Gill Hill Leads Bowling Green to Back-To-Back Shutouts in 2-0 Win

July 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Gary Gill Hill shined through 6.0 shutout innings, while Emilien Pitre launched his ninth homer of the year, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-11, 50-41) to a 2-0, shutout victory, over the Asheville Tourists (10-16, 39-52) on Thursday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard first in the top of the fourth inning against Asheville reliever Cody Tucker. Emilien Pitre led off the inning with a solo homer, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 lead. Noah Myers walked and stole second base. Daniel Vellojin walked, and a double steal put runners at second and third. A dropped third strike allowed Myers to score, putting Bowling Green ahead, 2-0.

Gill Hill, Cade Citelli, and Seth Chavez combined 9.0 shutout innings, leading the Hot Rods to back-to-back shutouts, in a 2-0 victory.

Gill Hill (4-6) picked up the win, spinning 6.0 shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out five. Tucker (2-2) was given the loss, allowing two runs on one hit, walking two and striking out two over 1.0 inning. Chavez (1) earned his first save of the season, going 2.0 perfect innings with two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP TJ Nichols (9-3, 3.57) against Asheville RHP Jean Pinto (1-1, 7.24).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.