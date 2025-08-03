Robertson's RBI Single Vaults Hot Rods over IronBirds 3-2

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Blake Robertson's go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (54-46, 20-16) to a 3-2 victory over the Aberdeen IronBirds (40-60, 16-19) to salvage a series split on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Aberdeen kicked off the scoring in the first inning off starter Garrett Gainey. Elis Cuevas reached on a hit by pitch, stole second and moved to third on a Victor Figueroa single. Ethan Anderson scored Cuevas on a sacrifice fly, putting the IronBirds ahead, 1-0.

Aberdeen added to its lead in the sixth inning off reliever Seth Chavez. Anderson hit a solo homer to right, extending the IronBirds lead to 2-0.

The Hot Rods evened the score in the bottom of the sixth off reliever Chandler Marsh. Émilien Pitre singled, stole second, and Mac Horvath drew a walk, putting runners on first and second. Raudelis Martinez drove in Pitre on a single, cutting the Bowling Green deficit to 2-1. Blake Robertson plated Horvath on a base hit, knotting the game at 2-2.

The Hot Rods captured the lead in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Zane Barnhart. Horvath led off the frame with a walk, advanced to second on a flyout, and scored on a go-ahead opposite-field single from Robertson, giving Bowling Green a 3-2 lead.

Hot Rods reliever Drew Dowd pitched a perfect ninth, sealing a series split for Bowling Green.

Alexander Alberto (1-2) earned the win, tossing 1.0 hitless inning while striking out three. Barnhart (1-5) received the loss, allowing one run on one hit while notching three strikeouts across 2.0 frames. Dowd (3) picked up the save, tossing 1.0 perfect frame with two strikeouts.

Bowling Green continues its 12-game homestand as they host the Winston-Salem Dash to kick off a six-game set on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. CT. Each team's starters are to be determined.

