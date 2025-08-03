Drive Take Important Series from Dash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A four-run third inning and lockdown pitching from starter Shea Sprague and reliever Erik Rivera lifted the Greenville Drive (51-50) to a 4-2 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash (39-61) on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium, sealing a 4-2 series win on the road.

Sprague (2-3) delivered a quality start, scattering four hits over six innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out two. Rivera was equally effective out of the bullpen, firing three scoreless innings of one-hit ball to earn his first save of the season. The duo faced just three batters over the minimum after the third inning, silencing a Dash offense that was limited to four hits and held scoreless over the final six frames.

The Dash struck first in the bottom of the first, taking a 1-0 lead after leadoff man Jacob Burke drew a walk, stole second and third, and scored on Jeral Perez's RBI single. Greenville answered resoundingly in the third, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs against Dash starter Jake Bockenstedt (5-7).

After a leadoff single from Hudson White and a walk by Franklin Arias, the Drive loaded the bases when Nelly Taylor worked a free pass. Johanfran Garcia's sacrifice fly plated the tying run before Yophery Rodriguez cleared the bases with a triple to right field, bringing home Arias and Taylor to make it 3-1. Antonio Anderson followed with a two-out RBI single to left-center to score Rodriguez and cap the scoring.

Winston-Salem trimmed the deficit in half in the bottom of the third when Wes Kath doubled and later scored on Drake Logan's two-out RBI single, but Sprague slammed the door by picking off Logan at first to end the inning. That would be the final hit the Dash mustered all afternoon.

Greenville's offense stayed active, collecting eight hits and drawing eight walks, but left nine runners on base and grounded into two double plays after the third. Still, the early outburst proved enough thanks to airtight defense and efficient pitching. The Drive turned three double plays and caught two Dash runners stealing.

Rodriguez led the offense with a two-RBI triple in the third, his fifth of the season, while Anderson and Garcia each drove in a run. Arias reached base three times, scoring once and drawing two walks. Taylor also walked twice and added a single, and White finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Rivera was dominant in relief, retiring nine of the ten batters he faced, including striking out the side in the eighth, and punctuating the win with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

With the victory, the Drive not only pushed their record above .500 but secured a critical series win on the road, taking four of six from the Dash. Greenville now heads back to Fluor Field for a homestand beginning Tuesday night as they look to make a run at a playoff berth in the second half.







