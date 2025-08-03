Nate Rombach Solo Blast Helps Break Deadlock; Wilmington Wins 3-0

August 3, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (15-20, 45-55) shutout the Hudson Valley Renegades (22-12, 60-38) 3-0 in a pitcher's duel on Saturday, Aug. 2 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

After surrendering a leadoff walk to Jackson Castillo to open the game, Rocks' starter Alex Clemmey settled in with a stretch of nine straight retired before a leadoff walk from Dillon Lewis in the fourth snapped that streak.

Meanwhile, it was much of the same for Renegades' starter Kyle Carr. A 1-2-3 first inning was followed by some trouble in the second, but after allowing consecutive base hits to Nate Rombach and Marcus Brown, as well as a walk to Cortland Lawson, Carr escaped the bases loaded jam unscathed with a 6-4-3 double play.

Similar to the Blue Rocks second inning, the Renegades threatened to score in their half of the fourth, with Lewis' leadoff walk serving as the catalyst. After getting Coby Morales to fly out for the first out, Clemmey surrendered a walk to Jose Calmenares and single to Josh Moylan to load the bases. But just like Carr did in the second, Clemmey was able to record the next two outs and keep the game scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth.

Clemmey's day came to a close after the sixth inning. He allowed just two hits, no runs, five walks and struck out five while tossing 100 pitches.

"He was real fastball heavy earlier in the season and then tonight he threw a lot of offspeed," pitching coach Mark DiFelice said. "I think it's one of the first games where he threw more secondary pitches than he did fastballs... just being with him all season and watching him evolve into the pitcher he's becoming and what we see can compete at the big league level has been fun."

Meanwhile, Carr came back out for the seventh but lost the shutout on his first pitch of the frame after Rombach smashed his first High-A home run over the left-center field wall to give the Blue Rocks the 1-0 advantage.

"Any home run that goes over the fence feels good, but especially to get the first one out of the way here," Rombach said. "I got a pitch over the plate and was able to get it to go out so it felt pretty good."

Following Rombach's home run, the Blue Rocks added another pair of runs to their lead. Brown recorded his third hit of the day immediately after and eventually moved up to third after a walk from Lawson and single from Gavin Dugas. He then scored after a RBI 6-3 fielder's choice from Armando Cruz. Not soon after, Lawson crossed home as well thanks to a wild pitch from Carr, who was pulled with two outs in the inning. He allowed seven hits, three runs, two walks and struck out four.

The bullpen combination of Anthony Arguelles and Austin Amaral finished off the shutout, tossing three scoreless frames with just one hit allowed and three strikeouts in relief of Clemmey.

The two teams will meet again tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 3, to cap off this six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







