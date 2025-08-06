Rodriguez Earns POTM Honors

August 6, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive (Red Sox) outfielder Yophery Rodriguez batted .342/.375/.539 and led the league in average (.342), hits (26), doubles (seven) and total bases (41). He finished third in slugging percentage (.539) and OPS (.914) and was fifth in RBI (15).

He recorded nine multi-hit games and began the month with a 12-game hitting streak (July 2-20) as he hit safely in 17 of 19 games in July. Rodriguez, 19, was originally signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2023. He was traded to Boston on April 7, 2025, in exchange for right-hander Quinn Priester.







