Hoppers Hold off Cyclones to Improve to 21-7

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers edged out the Brooklyn Cyclones, 2-1, on Friday, July 25, at First National Bank Field. With the win, the Grasshoppers improved to 21-7 in the second half of the season, while the Cyclones dropped to 12-16. Greensboro outhit Brooklyn 8-5, as the Cyclones committed two errors to the Hoppers' one.

Outfielder Will Taylor led Greensboro at the plate, going 2-for-3, while catcher Derek Berg followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double. Additional hits came from Titus Dumitru, Keiner Delgado, P.J. Hilson, and Jesus Castillo.

For the Cyclones, infielder Boston Baro paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Outfielder A.J. Ewing accounted for Brooklyn's remaining hits, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

Hung-Leng Chang started on the mound for Greensboro, striking out four and allowing two hits and one earned run over four innings. Connor Oliver earned the win in relief and improved to 3-2 on the season. Jack Carey recorded his third hold, while Michael Walsh notched his sixth save.

Will Watson took the loss for Brooklyn, falling to 0-3. He struck out eight over four innings, allowing six hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks.

The Grasshoppers are back in action against the Cyclones tomorrow, July 26, at 6:30 PM for Christmas in July and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game visit gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.