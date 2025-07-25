Hot Rod Game Notes

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Alive With Number Five... Bowling Green picked up a fifth consecutive win in a 2-0 victory over Asheville on Friday. All the offense came in the top of the fourth inning, with Emilien Pitre slamming a solo homer, and Noah Myers scoring on a dropped third strike. Gary Gill Hill, Cade Citelli, and Seth Chavez combining for 9.0 scoreless innings, leading to the win.

Going for Distance... The five-game win streak is the longest this season for Bowling Green. Before entering the week, the longest streak for the Hot Rods was three games. Bowling Green achieved a three-game win streak eight times before expanding their streak to the current five games. This is the first five-game streak since last season, taking five consecutive games against the Greenville Drive between August 27 and August 31, 2024.

Skipper's Special Number... With the 2-0 win on Thursday, Rafy Valenzuela reached 300 career managerial wins. 194 of his career wins have come in Bowling Green, including 69 in 2023, 75 in 2024, and 50 so far in 2025. Valenzuela is currently third in Hot Rods managerial wins, sitting behind Reinaldo Ruiz (396) and Brady Williams (218).

Back-to-Back Blanks... With a 5-0 win on Wednesday, and a 2-0 victory on Thursday, the Bowling Green pitching staff put together back-to-back shutouts for the first time this season. This is the first time the Hot Rods have thrown consecutive shutouts since July 3 and July 4, 2024, with Chandler Murphy and Yoniel Curet getting wins against the Rome Emperors.

SAL Slinger... TJ Nichols enters Friday's start as the wins leader in the SAL with nine. He also leads the league in strikeouts (107), as well as third in WHIP (1.06), fifth in innings pitched (85.2), and sixth in opponent batting average (.222).







