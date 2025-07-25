Brooklyn Bested by Greensboro in Pitcher's Duel, 2-1

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - RHP Will Watson matched a career-best with eight strikeouts, and 3B Boston Baro collected a trio of base-hits, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers handed the Brooklyn Cyclones their season-high fourth-straight defeat, 2-1, on Friday night at First National Bank Field.

For the sixth time in seven games on the road trip, Brooklyn (12-16, 2-16, 58-36) broke through first. After the first two hitters were retired, CF A.J. Ewing ignited the offense with a double down the right-field line. Baro followed with another two-base hit into the corner in right, providing the Cyclones with a 1-0 edge.

However, much like Thursday, Greensboro (21-7, 66-27) had an immediate response. SS Konnor Griffin was plunked to start the inning but was promptly picked off first. DH Titus Dumitru followed with a single and took second on a walk to 2B Keiner Delgado.

With runners at first and second and two out, RF Will Taylor laid down a perfect bunt up the third-base line. The ball was barehanded on the grass, but the throw to first was wild. Dumitru scored, and Delgado went to third on the bunt single and throwing error, knotting the score at one.

In the third, Greensboro took the lead for good and accrued the contest's final run. Delgado stepped in with the bases empty and one out and rifled a line drive home run beyond the right-field fence. The 21-year-old's 12th of the year put the Grasshoppers in front, 2-1.

The Cyclones were only able to tally three hits over the final eight innings, but two of them came in the top of the ninth.

Looking to rally, Ewing jump-started the frame with a first-pitch single to left, but was caught stealing second. Baro smashed a single to try and restart the rally and was awarded second base on a two-out balk.

With the tying run at second, RHP Mike Walsh was able to settle down and induce a sharp fly out to right to seal his sixth save and Greensboro's 2-1 victory.

RHP Will Watson (0-3) suffered a tough-luck loss for Brooklyn. The Bow, Wash. native tied a career-best with eight punchouts over 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits.

RHP Hung-Leng Chang fell one inning shy of qualifying for the win. The Taichung, Taiwan resident permitted one run on two hits in 4.0 frames, striking out four without issuing a walk.

LHP Connor Oliver (3-2) collected his third win in relief for the 'Hoppers. He allowed just one hit and two walks over 2.0 innings, his first appearance with Greensboro since May 28. Walsh registered the final five outs to earn the save.

Brooklyn will try and halt the season-long slide on Saturday night. RHP Nate Dohm (1-2, 2.87), the New York Mets' No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is projected to take the hill for the Cyclones. The Grasshoppers are scheduled to counter with LHP Dominic Perachi (0-0, 0.00), who will make a Minor League rehab start. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







