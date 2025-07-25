Friday's BlueClaws Game Postponed, Double-Header on Saturday at 5:35 PM

July 25, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Friday's game between the BlueClaws and Wilmington Blue Rocks has been rained out. The teams will play a double-header on Saturday, July 26th beginning at 5:35 pm. Gates will open at 5:00 pm and only one ticket is required for admission to both games.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game can exchange them for a reserve seat to any remaining BlueClaws home game this season. Exchanges can be made in-person at the Lester Glenn Auto Group BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone at 732-901-7000 option 2.

Key Upcoming Games

Saturday, July 26th - Pride Night, World's Most Autographed Baseball, The Chronicles of Rock & Roll (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)

Sunday, July 27th - Space Day with Orion Kerkering Bobbleheads for the first 1,000 fans thanks to Taylor Pork Roll

Thursday, August 7th - Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT)

Friday, August 8th - Post-Game Fireworks

Saturday, August 9th - Country Night & Salute to Heroes Night, Line Dancing with Tequila Rose (Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series)







